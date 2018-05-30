New York Mets

New York Post
Citi

Fire at Citi Field — but it’s Mets’ season that’s going up in flames

by: Mike Vaccaro New York Post 4m

ATLANTA — There was a fire at Citi Field Wednesday. Honestly. No joke. An actual fire. Nobody was hurt, so it’s OK to let loose a hyena-like peal of hysterical laughter if you’d like,

Tweets