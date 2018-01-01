New York Mets
Mets look to salvage split against Braves, Teheran
by: STATS/TSX — Yahoo Sports 5m
The Atlanta Braves are hopeful that Julio Teheran will hold form when he faces the New York Mets on Wednesday and give his team a chance to win the four-game series at SunTrust Park. Teheran (4-2, 4.20) will square off against New York's Jason Vargas (1-3
Jason Vargas has singled. Everything we've gleaned in the past three decades about how the universe treats the Mets… https://t.co/kD18Jv97yOBeat Writer / Columnist
Thought Callaway today was as pointed about the Mets has he's been maybe all season. Said they've hit rock bottom,… https://t.co/VhqumCRlckBeat Writer / Columnist
Jason Vargas with the Mets' first hit. See, there's a reason he's in there every 5 days.Beat Writer / Columnist
Organist plays "Viva Las Vegas" for Lost Vargas.Beat Writer / Columnist
Well done."Someone's out to get me," says Bryan Colangelo, who looks like the guy who’s out to get someone in every photo eve… https://t.co/4Nq8Fi2Iq4TV / Radio Personality
Coming into his start tonight, Jason Vargas had allowed 12 first inning runs in his five starts. So, that he allowe… https://t.co/TL5Ko7TB5LBlogger / Podcaster
