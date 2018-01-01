New York Mets

Yahoo Sports

Mets look to salvage split against Braves, Teheran

by: STATS/TSX Yahoo Sports 5m

The Atlanta Braves are hopeful that Julio Teheran will hold form when he faces the New York Mets on Wednesday and give his team a chance to win the four-game series at SunTrust Park. Teheran (4-2, 4.20) will square off against New York's Jason Vargas (1-3

Tweets