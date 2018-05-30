New York Mets

Matz has strained finger; no DL stint needed

by: N/A MLB: Mets

ATLANTA -- The Mets needed a little good news on Wednesday, and it came in the form of Steven Matz. Matz underwent an MRI earlier in the day, and manager Mickey Callaway said that although Matz's left middle finger is slightly strained, the injury will...

