New York Mets

Metsblog
Cut

Rosario, Vargas help Mets earn series split with 4-1 win over Braves

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 6m

Jason Vargas tossed five scoreless innings on three-day's rest to help lead the Mets past the Braves, 4-1, on Wednesday night at SunTrust Park.

Tweets