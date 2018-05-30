New York Mets

Nimmo, Gonzalez back Vargas' strong pitching in Mets' win (May 30, 2018)

by: AP Fox Sports 12m

ATLANTA (AP) Brandon Nimmo and Adrian Gonzalez each drove in two runs, Jason Vargas pitched five scoreless innings and the New York Mets beat the Atlanta Braves 4-1 on Wednesday night.

