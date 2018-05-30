New York Mets

MLB: Mets.com
Cut

Pressed into early service, Vargas delivers gem

by: N/A MLB: Mets 9m

ATLANTA -- Jason Vargas was not originally scheduled to get the start on Wednesday night against the Braves at SunTrust Park. But in the finale of the four-game series, a 4-1 Mets win, Vargas recorded a start that Thor himself would have envied. Ace Noah.

Tweets