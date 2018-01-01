New York Mets

Mets LHP Jason Vargas' early hook was due to tiredness

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 13m

Mets LHP Jason Vargas needed a strong outing to get his confidence back after a rough performance in Milwaukee. Well, he did just that as he stymied a potent Braves offense in his start Wednesday night.

