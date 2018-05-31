New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
The Devil Brings Ice Cream, Jason Vargas Brings Temptation
by: metstradamus — The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 3m
They say the devil shows up at your door when you are most vulnerable. When a Mets fan is most vulnerable, Jason Vargas is the starting pitcher. The devil leads you into temptation, which lies abou…
Tweets
-
On a day Citi Field burns, the #Mets find a way https://t.co/GBni1GNiUyBlogger / Podcaster
-
St. John's and Syracuse are winners after key #NBADraft deadline passes https://t.co/iKm1dJGJ4IBlogger / Podcaster
-
It Has Happened: https://t.co/rsBu0upEZPBlogger / Podcaster
-
For one day at least, the #Mets put out more than one fire https://t.co/MIjSf53BwyBlogger / Podcaster
-
Shohei Ohtani and the Angels really wished the rains didn't come https://t.co/EcdoBH9uIFBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @NYDailyNews: A display case near the parking lot at Citi Field went up in flames https://t.co/cQOTBXOyUqBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets