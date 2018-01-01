New York Mets

Mets Minors

MMN Recap: Michael, Alonso Push Rumble Ponies to Extra Inning Win

by: Ryan Kolakowski Mets Minors 2m

Reno (23-31) 8, Las Vegas (22-32) 5  Box ScoreKevin Kaczmarski CF: 4-5, 2B, .529/.545/.706Dominic Smith RF: 1-5, 2B, .276/.371/.397Ty Kelly SS: 2-5, 2B, K, .268/.338/.475Zach

