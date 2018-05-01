New York Mets

Mets Merized

Mets Minors Recap: Key Hit From Alonso in Binghamton Victory

by: Mojo Hill Mets Merized Online 1m

Reno (23-31) 8, Las Vegas (22-32) 5  Box ScoreKevin Kaczmarski CF: 4-5, 2B, .529/.545/.706Dominic Smith RF: 1-5, 2B, .276/.371/.397Ty Kelly SS: 2-5, 2B, K, .268/.338/.475Zach

Tweets