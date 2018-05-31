New York Mets

Don’t act like you’re not pumped for Mets Weather Education Day

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 20m

METS AND PIX11 HOST 12th ANNUAL WEATHER EDUCATION DAY WEDNESDAY, JUNE 6 AT CITI FIELD   PIX11’s Mr. G and Byron Miranda to Provide Meteorology Lesson for 8,000 Tri-State Area Students Prior to Mets- Orioles   Tickets Are Available at Mets.com/Education  .

