New York Mets

MLB: Mets.com
Silhouette_1280x720

Mets and PIX11 host Weather Education Day on June 6 at Citi Field | New York Mets

by: N/A MLB: Mets 6m

FLUSHING, N.Y., May 31, 2018 - The New York Mets and PIX11 will host the 12th annual "Weather Education Day" on Wednesday, June 6 at Citi Field for 8,000 students from New York, New Jersey and Connecticut prior to the Mets playing the Baltimore Orioles...

Tweets