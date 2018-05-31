New York Mets

Metstradamus
Usatsi_10864585

5/31/18 Game Preview: Chicago Cubs at New York Mets

by: Mike Phillips The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 2m

The New York Mets (26-25) have weathered a challenging road trip and managed to keep their heads above water despite a growing list of injuries, an impressive accomplishment to say the least. The t…

Tweets