New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
David Wright plays catch on Day 1 of latest comeback try
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 8m
David Wright donned his Mets uniform and played catch in the outfield at Citi Field on Thursday, his most significant baseball activity since last September, when his latest comeback attempt was
Tweets
-
Some Portland fans waved Pride flags as Jaelene Hinkle's name was announced to boos https://t.co/Op8vUIE2cMBlogger / Podcaster
-
About to jump on Facebook Live w/ @RUAthletics #TBT replay of the 2006 Louisville game. Watching it right now and g… https://t.co/2GqOwhZhZ0TV / Radio Personality
-
Oh look, it is another bloop hit against the Mets.Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @NYDNSports: "Be nice to people, stay healthy and always swing for the fences." 49 years, 11 months and 16 days — that’s how lo… https://t.co/0v4HXqET4mBeat Writer / Columnist
-
I dont ever remember Lugo having so much life on his fastball. This year, it seems like its unlike anything he’s ev… https://t.co/ZGz87WK4gQBlogger / Podcaster
-
Call hurts #LGM Ball 1 should be strike 1 Top 3 Lugo vs Zobrist 20% call same 1.9in from edgeMisc
- More Mets Tweets