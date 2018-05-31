New York Mets
Wright feels good, starts baseball activities
by: N/A — MLB: Mets 58s
NEW YORK -- Long before Citi Field filled up for Thursday night's game against the Cubs, and even before many of his teammates reported to work, David Wright emerged from the Mets' clubhouse for a light game of catch. As head athletic trainer Brian...
