New York Mets

Larry Brown Sports
Mets

Mets GM roasted for comments on team’s recent struggles

by: Darryn Albert Larry Brown Sports 8m

New York Mets general manager Sandy Alderson isn't doing much to allay concerns about the team's struggles of late. Speaking with reporters on Thursday before a game against the Chicago Cubs, Alderson spoke on the Mets' current 8-8 stretch. He did so by..

Tweets