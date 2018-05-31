New York Mets

Newsday
Image

Seth Lugo does his job but relievers don’t in Mets’ loss to Cubs | Newsday

by: Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com Updated May 31, 2018 10:32 PM Newsday 6m

Lugo pitches four scoreless innings in first start of season before bullpen allows five runs in five innings.

Tweets