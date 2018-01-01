New York Mets

Mets offense, relievers struggle in 5-1 loss to Cubs

Hansel Robles allowed a two-run homer in relief of Seth Lugo and the Mets' bats were held in check during a 5-1 loss to the Cubs on Thursday night at Citi Field.

