New York Mets

Mets Merized
Michael-conforto-2

Game Recap: Bullpen, Offense Struggles As Mets Fall to Cubs, 5-1

by: Dilip Sridhar Mets Merized Online 2m

The Mets lost the first game of their series, 5-1, to the Cubs on Thursday night at Citi Field.PitchingSeth Lugo started for the Mets and pitched four scoreless innings. His fastball velocity

Tweets