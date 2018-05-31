New York Mets

New York Mets: Brandon Nimmo’s power has arrived (Video)

by: Matt Musico Elite Sports NY 6m

Brandon Nimmo has provided the New York Mets with a spark at the top of their order they've been missing in recent years. The young outfielder has added some newfound power to his arsenal in the process, too. 

