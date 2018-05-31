by:
AP
—
Fox Sports
7m
NEW YORK (AP) Jose Quintana pitched six shutout innings, Ben Zobrist hit a two-run homer and the Chicago Cubs beat the banged-up New York Mets 5-1 on Thursday night in the opener of a four-game series.
