Quintana, Zobrist Lead Cubs To Victory Over Mets In Series Opener

by: Mets – CBS New York WFAN 11m

Jose Quintana pitched six shutout innings, Ben Zobrist hit a two-run homer and the Chicago Cubs beat the banged-up New York Mets 5-1 on Thursday night in the opener of a four-game series.

