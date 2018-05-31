New York Mets

The Mets Police
Screen-shot-2018-05-27-at-11.31.28-am

Sterling or Scully: Gary Cohen’s call of Nimmo’s HR to make it 4-1

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 2m

I swear on EVERYTHING that before this pitch to Nimmo I started crafting a tweet saying that one should not use their signature call if a HR makes a 4-0 flat performance into a 4-1 game. There’s a time to leave your signature call in your pocket and this.

Tweets