New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Seth Lugo’s versatility still could cost him the job he wants
by: Greg Joyce — New York Post 16m
Seth Lugo doesn’t know yet whether he will head back to the bullpen or stay in the Mets’ rotation, but his spot start Thursday night certainly left a good impression. After spending the first two
Tweets
-
Source: The Mets are promoting outfielder Tim Tebow to the Triple-A Las Vegas 51s. He was hitting .234/.325/.372… https://t.co/7Lsk3uSnkyBlogger / Podcaster
-
New Post: Morning Briefing: Happy No-Han Day! https://t.co/jRmFsVrA9a #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
Watch Javy Baez react to walking for the first time since April 11 and first time unintentionally since April 7. https://t.co/A5z0m7kevoBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @ToddRadom: Road trip! Excited to share the news that I’ll be appearing at the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown on 08.08, d… https://t.co/ytiFemA0F9Beat Writer / Columnist
-
The back page: J.R. being J.R. #nbafinals https://t.co/CVCQXSesJkBlogger / Podcaster
-
Seth Lugo can start or relieve which may cost him what he wants in the end #Mets https://t.co/Z7JcCf4qRIBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets