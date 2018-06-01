New York Mets

Frazier Plays Five Innings In First Rehab Game

by: Michael Mayer

New York Mets third baseman Todd Frazier played in his first rehab game on Thursday night for the Las Vegas 51s in their 20-3 loss.Frazier went 1-for-3 with an RBI and played five innings defe

