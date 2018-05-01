New York Mets

Mets Merized
Seth-lugo-1

Lugo Provides Strong Spot Start for Injury-Riddled Mets

by: Sam Lebowitz Mets Merized Online 10m

With a pitching staff beleaguered by injuries and overuse, the Mets decided that the best move for the time being was to send Seth Lugo, who had been extremely effective as a reliever so far this

Tweets