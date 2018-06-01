New York Mets

The Mets Police
Unknown-1-4

53 year old man is the youngest person alive to win the World Series with the Mets

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 19m

Meet Dwight “Doc” Gooden. Gooden, now 53, says that the Mets won the World Series at one point and that he was part of it. Supposedly this team was great and won 108 regular season games.  The legend has it that the Mets had great pitching, the kind of...

Tweets