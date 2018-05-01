New York Mets

Mets Merized
Jacob-degrom-3

MMO Fan Shot: The Historic Brilliance of Jacob deGrom

by: Fan Shots Mets Merized Online 2m

An MMO Fan Shot by Marc EpsteinSomewhat obscured by the numerous disappointments, inconsistencies, injuries, failures, and blown bullpen leads during the first two months of the season has bee

Tweets