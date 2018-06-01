New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets: Amed Rosario is finally looking like the player we hoped he would be
by: Chris Rocco — Fansided: Rising Apple 8m
After nearly one year in the majors, New York Mets shortstop Amed Rosario is finally showing signs of breaking out of his freshman slump. Looking at playe...
Tweets
-
RT @jcrasnick: We all miss Richard. He approached the job with constant good humor was one of my favorite teammates at ESPN. A wor… https://t.co/MiYSLSpuZVBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @jennaashlyn: amazin’ avenue had me on their podcast and i got to talk brandon nimmo with @PetitePhD! i loved it, obviously. https://t.co/y0HlPLZbZgBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @CMBWFAN: After JR Smith's gaffe, who is most to blame for the Cavs Game 1 loss?TV / Radio Personality
-
This week’s episode is all about @You_Found_Nimmo. https://t.co/obaP8Tx1xzBlogger / Podcaster
-
New Post: May 3 Up, 3 Down: From First to Fourth https://t.co/s6QOP0A1hU #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
This is so, so, so, so good."He was supposed to be the savior." How Kris Bryant made living up to the hype look so easy: https://t.co/6Qn7QUcj8B https://t.co/W131tudgaCTV / Radio Personality
- More Mets Tweets