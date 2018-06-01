New York Mets

Mets Merized
Ryder Ryan Makes Florida State League All-Star Team

by: Dilip Sridhar Mets Merized Online 5m

Last season, right-handed reliever Ryder Ryan was the punchline about jokes regarding his inclusion in the deal that sent Mets outfielder Jay Bruce to the Indians. Now, he is an All-Star in advan

