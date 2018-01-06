New York Mets
3 possible landing spots for Hanley Ramirez
by: Bryan Mcwilliam — The Score 9m
In a surprising move last Friday, the Boston Red Sox designated three-time All-Star Hanley Ramirez for assignment with more than $22 million left on his contract - a decision that appeared to be made by manager Alex Cora.As of 1 p.m. when he cleared...
Tweets
-
Notable from Elias: the Mets, Phillies, Braves and Nationals all spent time in first place in May. That only happen… https://t.co/B85OxvaoWzBeat Writer / Columnist
-
I am just learning gardening.....Florida Man Sets Out to Solve Important Issues Facing Women https://t.co/CiKZ0Z1dJJ https://t.co/07dSjdi60KBeat Writer / Columnist
-
https://t.co/gdbJXJyj5I: Mets Game Notes 6/1/18 https://t.co/fkhAnAH2YVBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @DangeRussWilson: MLB to Portland! Let's Go!!! @Ciara & I are pumped to be Owners, Investors, and Partners in bringing @MLB to Rip Ci… https://t.co/ZmJTrnhQnoBlogger / Podcaster
-
More ⚾ tonight vs. Chicago. #LGM ⌚️️: 7:10 p.m. ?: Citi Field ?: @Wheelerpro45 ?: @SNYtv, @YouTubeTV ?: @710WOR… https://t.co/6cmzS0BvytOfficial Team Account
-
Purposely had Davey Johnson admit on air with us @bernieandsid that the Mets are his favorite team just to stick it… https://t.co/Vpy7wFKlFeTV / Radio Personality
- More Mets Tweets