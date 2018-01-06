New York Mets

nj.com
24553520-standard

Seahawks QB, Yankees minor leaguer Russell Wilson plots return to MLB

by: Mike Rosenstein | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com NJ.com 16s

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson is an investor in a group dedicated to bringing MLB to Portland, Ore. The New York Yankees acquired Wilson, an infielder, from the Texas Rangers in February. The Super Bowl-winning QB spent a week at Yankees...

Tweets