Extra Bases: At 69, This Coach Lives on the Front Line of Baseball’s Revolution
by: TYLER KEPNER — NY Times 6m
As the pitching coach for the Houston Astros, the most data-driven team in the game, Brent Strom has embraced the era of analytics in a way that many members of his generation have not.
Those Red Bulls continue to get it done. #RBNY @SchwartzSports https://t.co/PEvy5a0baqBlogger / Podcaster
Mesoraco is TOTALLY FINE, the Mets just like catchers! You guys act like he could whacked in the head with a bat a… https://t.co/hNjqTBjUBFBlogger / Podcaster
Jose Lobaton is here to allow Kevin Plawecki to play first base against a lefty tomorrow. Mets have struggled again… https://t.co/OuH786MqRSBeat Writer / Columnist
Part of the reason for the need for a third catcher. And also says this has nothing to do with Wilmer Flores injury…Kevin Plawecki is playing first base tomorrow according to Mickey Callaway.Blogger / Podcaster
Jose Lobaton is back with the Mets. https://t.co/qd0cUPhb0qBlogger / Podcaster
Kevin Plawecki is playing first base tomorrow according to Mickey Callaway.Blogger / Podcaster
