New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Davey Johnson Book Excerpt: Ex-Mets Manager on Doc Gooden | SI.com
by: Davey Johnson June 01, 2018 — Sports Illustrated 7m
In an excerpt from his new book, Davey Johnson recounts how he became the manager for the New York Mets.
Tweets
-
Those Red Bulls continue to get it done. #RBNY @SchwartzSports https://t.co/PEvy5a0baqBlogger / Podcaster
-
Mesoraco is TOTALLY FINE, the Mets just like catchers! You guys act like he could whacked in the head with a bat a… https://t.co/hNjqTBjUBFBlogger / Podcaster
-
Jose Lobaton is here to allow Kevin Plawecki to play first base against a lefty tomorrow. Mets have struggled again… https://t.co/OuH786MqRSBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Part of the reason for the need for a third catcher. And also says this has nothing to do with Wilmer Flores injury…Kevin Plawecki is playing first base tomorrow according to Mickey Callaway.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Jose Lobaton is back with the Mets. https://t.co/qd0cUPhb0qBlogger / Podcaster
-
Kevin Plawecki is playing first base tomorrow according to Mickey Callaway.Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets