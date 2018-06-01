New York Mets

Metstradamus
Usatsi_10866280

Dreadful May Performance Sinks New York Mets Back to .500

by: Mike Phillips The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 7m

The baseball season is two months old, and the New York Mets have a .500 record. That is about where they should be if you go by preseason expectations, but the calculus changed after the team got …

