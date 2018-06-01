New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
MLB Draft Update: Only Three Days Away
by: Dilip Sridhar — Mets Merized Online 11m
The MLB draft is only three days away and a flurry of mock drafts have been coming out. The overall consensus seems to be the Mets will be taking a college bat. The last time the Mets took a colle
Tweets
-
Those Red Bulls continue to get it done. #RBNY @SchwartzSports https://t.co/PEvy5a0baqBlogger / Podcaster
-
Mesoraco is TOTALLY FINE, the Mets just like catchers! You guys act like he could whacked in the head with a bat a… https://t.co/hNjqTBjUBFBlogger / Podcaster
-
Jose Lobaton is here to allow Kevin Plawecki to play first base against a lefty tomorrow. Mets have struggled again… https://t.co/OuH786MqRSBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Part of the reason for the need for a third catcher. And also says this has nothing to do with Wilmer Flores injury…Kevin Plawecki is playing first base tomorrow according to Mickey Callaway.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Jose Lobaton is back with the Mets. https://t.co/qd0cUPhb0qBlogger / Podcaster
-
Kevin Plawecki is playing first base tomorrow according to Mickey Callaway.Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets