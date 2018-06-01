New York Mets

MLB: Mets.com
Cut

Lobaton returns from Triple-A; Copeland DFA'd

by: N/A MLB: Mets 11m

The Mets selected the contract of catcher Jose Lobaton and designated right-hander Scott Copeland for assignment on Friday. Lobaton will be available for Friday night's game against the Cubs. Lobaton, 33, has hit .152 (7-for-46) with two doubles, one...

Tweets