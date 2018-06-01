New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets select catcher Jose Lobaton | New York Mets
by: N/A — MLB: Mets 36s
The New York Mets today announced that the club has selected the contract of catcher Jose Lobaton and designated RHP Scott Copeland for assignment. Lobaton will wear #59 and will be available for tonight's game vs. the Cubs. Lobaton, 33, hit .152 (7-
