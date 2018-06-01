New York Mets

Inexperienced Mets manager starting inexperienced Mets catcher at first base on Saturday because REASONS

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 3m

Kevin Plawecki will play first tomorrow, Mickey Callaway said. Adding Jose Lobaton allows the Mets additional flexibility with that and pinch-hitting Plawecki/Mesoraco. — Tim Healey (@timbhealey) June 1, 2018 OK WTF. Like WTF. Like seriously WTF is this..

