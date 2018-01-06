New York Mets

Metstradamus
Usatsi_10866184

6/1/18 Game Preview: New York Mets at Chicago Cubs

by: Mike Phillips The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 8m

Last night was a bullpen game for the New York Mets (27-27), and it didn’t go very well. Seth Lugo did his job, tossing four scoreless innings against the Chicago Cubs (30-23), but the rest o…

Tweets