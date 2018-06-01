New York Mets
Stellar 2018 could send Asdrubal back to ASG
by: N/A — MLB: Mets 32m
NEW YORK -- The one constant of the Mets' season has been Asdrubal Cabrera. While others have faltered, slumped, landed on the disabled list or otherwise fallen short of expectations, Cabrera has started nearly every one of the Mets' games this season,...
