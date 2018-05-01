New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Jay Bruce Comes Out of Game With Lower Back Discomfort
by: Tim Ryder — Mets Merized Online 7m
New York Mets outfielder Jay Bruce, who has been dealing with plantar fasciitis all season, came out of tonight's game after the Mets hit in the bottom of the fourth inning with lower back discomf
Tweets
-
Mickey Callaway double-switched José Reyes into this game so that Paul Sewald could pitch multiple innings. Reyes… https://t.co/obc5pXA2EfBlogger / Podcaster
-
Meet the Mess. What a mess. #MetsBlogger / Podcaster
-
Schwarber 3-run homer. 6-2 Cubs. The Mets bullpen does it again.Blogger / Podcaster
-
It could always be worse ...Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Mets Top prospect Andres Gimenez went 2-for-4 with RBI, run scored and his 17th stolen base of the season for St. L… https://t.co/UTEat3D5bBBlogger / Podcaster
-
Kyle Schwarber entered this game in the 7th inning, and he has 4 RBI. #Mets are down, 6-2.TV / Radio Personality
- More Mets Tweets