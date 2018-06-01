New York Mets

Mets' Jay Bruce leaves game against Cubs early as team's injury woes may continue - NY Daily News

by: Peter Botte NY Daily News 5m

The Mets already have 11 players on the disabled list, and it appears they have added yet another injury after right fielder Jay Bruce left Friday’s game against the Cubs in the fifth inning.

