Bruce exits with lower back discomfort
by: N/A — MLB: Mets 5m
NEW YORK -- Outfielder Jay Bruce exited the Mets' game against the Cubs on Friday night at Citi Field after the fourth inning due to lower back discomfort. Bruce popped out to lead off the bottom of the fourth, but was replaced in the lineup by Jose...
