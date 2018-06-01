New York Mets
Cubs Rally Past Mets; New York Drops Under .500
by: Mets – CBS New York — WFAN 1m
Kyle Schwarber entered as a defensive replacement in the sixth inning and wound up homering and driving in four runs as the Chicago Cubs rallied against a beleaguered Mets bullpen.
