New York Mets: Any Yoenis Cespedes regrets for Sandy Alderson?
by: Mark Kelly — Elite Sports NY 9m
Addressing the media on Thursday, New York Mets GM Sandy Alderson was asked to update the status of Yoenis Cespedes, who has yet to fulfill the promise of the long-term contract the Mets rewarded him with. Does Alderson have any regrets?
