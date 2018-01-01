New York Mets

Mets Minors

Oswalt To Be Activated From DL, Will Start For Las Vegas Tonight

by: Mets Daddy Mets Minors 14m

Betsy Helfand of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports RHP Corey Oswalt will come off the disabled list today and start for the Las Vegas 51s.Oswalt was placed on the seven day disabled list, r

Tweets