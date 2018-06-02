New York Mets

The Mets Police
Mets Police Morning Laziness: Mismanagement all around

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 36s

Hey Mickey.  Stop trying to outsmart the game because IT AIN’T WORKING.  Let your starters go deeper.  Stop batting the pitcher 8th (there’s a reason people did it the other way the first 115 seasons).  Why are you playing Plawecki at first today. Stop. “

