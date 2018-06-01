New York Mets

Mets Merized

Frazier Records a Hit, Swarzak Goes One Scoreless For Vegas

by: Mojo Hill Mets Merized Online 17m

Over the past couple nights, Mets third baseman Todd Frazier has been rehabbing with the Triple-A Las Vegas 51s.It's been nearly a month since Frazier played a game for the Mets, which was o

Tweets