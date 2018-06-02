New York Mets

The Mets Police
Screen-shot-2018-06-02-at-7.47.21-am

New Mets Drips cap gives blogger new easy way to goof on the Mets

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 17m

Wow thank you New Era for making this.  Anytime the season is melting down I now have this snazzy logo with which to make fun of the Mets! Mets Police Morning Laziness: Mismanagement all around Advertisements Related

Tweets